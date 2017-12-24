Oregon antifa hit by car
The idiocy of those who espouse radical Marxist/Communist views was on full display yesterday in Portland, Oregon, USA, in more ways than one.

As a pro-Christian Christmas march got underway, a counter protest of few strident 'anarchist Communists' confronted them.

Referring to the cross symbol that the Christian group were carrying, one 'communist' claimed that it was a "known white supremacist symbol" and claimed that "them going around pushing their Christianity on people who aren't necessarily Christian...their obsession with their holiday, their obsession with freedom of speech marks that they want to hurt people....these people have a disdain for human rights"

Pot - kettle - black. With that level of logic, we're mystified as to how such people manage to tie their own shoelaces.

Another Marxist/Anarchist luminary had this to say through his bullhorn:

"Communism will win, that's not a joke, that will happen. We must go down to single class society...democratic and anarchist communism will be the ideology of the future"

But the real highlight of the event, and a fitting one we have to say, was when the person who made the comments about free speech attempted to traverse a road but instead had a close encounter with the hood of an evil capitalist car.