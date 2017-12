© Anadolu Agency

North Korea has rejected media speculation, fueled by the US National Security Strategy, that it's preparing for chemical warfare. Pyongyang accused Washington of fabricating yet another "false pretext" for a surprise attack.As tensions on the Korean peninsula continue to escalate,One such report appeared in Japan's Asahi newspaper, which cited an unnamed person allegedly connected to South Korea's intelligence. The allegations took root in the fertile media ground, already prepped by the assessment from Donald Trump's National Security Strategy released Monday."As missiles grow in numbers, types, and effectiveness, to include those with greater ranges, they are the most likely means for states like North Korea to use a nuclear weapon against the United States," the document notes.North Korea dismissed the allegations that it's preparing for biological warfare.the North's Institute for American Studies, affiliated with the foreign ministry, was quoted as saying by state news agency KCNA.Furthermore, the North accused the US of "fabricating" rumors as a potential justification for a surprise attack, pointing out that"It is the US that conducts military aggressions and cruise missile attacks on sovereign states in broad daylight while faking up 'possession of WMD' and 'use of chemical weapons' of those countries," the KCNA statement reads.North Korea urged Washington to abandon such behavior, or otherwise be ready for a "revenge" and "destruction" in case of an attack.by denouncing us as a state of 'developing the biological weapons',and the earlier the days of destruction of the US, an empire of evils will come," the statement said further.Pyongyang's statement follows the conclusion of last week's US-South Korean 'Warrior Strike' military drills which focused on practicing a potential infiltration into the North to dismantle Pyongyang's nuclear installations.and that need to be secured in case of a war, according to the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses.While the US keeps insisting that it is ready to pursue a military option to neutralize the North Korean threat, both Russia and China have been calling for calm, urging a diplomatic solution to the crisis based on a 'double freeze' initiative. The simple Sino-Russian proposal, rejected by Washington, seeks a simultaneous suspension to any missile launches and nuclear tests by Pyongyang, as well as large-scale military exercises by Washington and Seoul.