Why wasn't disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok and demoted Justice Department official Bruce G. Ohr, along with his Fusion GPS-linked wife, Nellie, asked to be made available for interviews?
The Hill reports:
In particular, the investigation is looking into the FBI and the Justice Department's handling of two investigations: the probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state and the investigation into possible ties between Trump campaign associates and Russia.Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) told Fox News earlier today that Peter Strzok's anti-Trump text messages show an "unprecedented" level of bias "you rarely see" from FBI officials. The lawmaker made it clear the disgraced FBI agent is in his crosshairs.
In a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), the chairman of the Oversight Committee, ask the Justice Department to make McCabe, FBI chief of staff Jim Rybicki and FBI counsel Lisa Page available for transcribed interviews.
Daily Caller reports:
South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy said Tuesday that FBI agent Peter Strzok's anti-Trump text messages show an "unprecedented" level of bias "you rarely see" from FBI officials. [...]Fox News recently published a portion of the approximately 10,000 texts messages sent between FBI agent Peter Strzok and lawyer Lisa Page. Among the messages is an exchange revealing Strzok and Page discussed an 'insurance policy,' against a Trump presidency.
In particular, he was asked about a cryptic message that Strzok sent in Aug. 2016 to FBI lawyer Lisa Page referring to an "insurance policy" that appears to refer to the FBI's investigation of the Trump campaign.
"I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy's office - that there's no way [Trump] gets elected - but I'm afraid we can't take that risk. It's like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you're 40," reads the Aug. 15, 2016 text message. [...]
"He's in the middle of major investigations," he said of Strzok, adding, "Thank God he's gone, but I want to know how the hell he got there in the first place."
Lisa Page also sent a text to Peter Strzok saying, 'Trump should go f*ck himself'.
Comment: Given Gowdy's statements on Strzok, it does look a bit odd that he wouldn't call him to be interviewed. Perhaps they are focusing on those around Strzok before going to him directly. We'll have to wait and see.