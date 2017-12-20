Puppet Masters
Fomenting revolution? Former AG Holder urges Americans to take to the streets if Trump fires Mueller
Kristina Wong
Breitbart
Mon, 18 Dec 2017 00:00 UTC
He tweeted: "ABSOLUTE RED LINE: the firing of Bob Mueller or crippling the special counsel's office. If removed or meaningfully tampered with, there must be mass, popular, peaceful support of both. The American people must be seen and heard - they will ultimately be determinative."
Trump on Sunday said he had no intention of firing Mueller.
When asked if he was intending to do so, he replied, "No, I'm not."
Still, Democrats and Trump critics have stepped up their defense of Mueller as Republicans have been successful in uncovering connections between Hillary Clinton's campaign, the Obama Justice Department, and the Russia probe.
Some of the biggest revelations include finding out that the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid for the Trump dossier - an unverified piece of political opposition research produced by smear firm Fusion GPS.
Another has been that a senior Justice Department official, Bruce Ohr, met with the dossier's author during the election, and met with Fusion GPS's co-founder after the election, and that his wife, Nellie Ohr, worked on the dossier.
The latest big revelation is that a senior FBI counterintelligence official, Peter Strzok, who led the Clinton email investigation and signed off on the FBI's initial investigation into Russian meddling, was not only vehemently anti-Trump, but that he and other senior FBI officials during the campaign discussed "a path" where Trump would not be elected.
The House intelligence and Judiciary committees have been chipping away at obtaining more information about the potential conflicts of interest, despite stonewalling by the Justice Department and the FBI.
They are investigating whether Strzok or other officials used the discredited Trump dossier to launch an investigation into Trump, obtain warrants to spy on the Trump campaign, and cast the administration under a cloud of suspicion in the lead up to the election, as well as afterward.
A recent poll, reported by The Hill, said a majority of American voters believe that Mueller has a conflict of interest because of his ties to fired FBI Director James Comey.
Holder's tweet follows one where he claimed he was speaking "on behalf of the vast majority of the American people" and warning Republicans in Congress against any attempt to remove Mueller.
Bezel Bub 2017-12-20T16:37:07Z
We are ready to rumble, Halfrican; bring it...
The more I think about this, the more irritating it becomes. This guy was/is a lawyer; he of all people is intimately aware that recent actions by Mueller broke the law, and tainted evidence he gathered, wasting time and taxpayer dollars. What is the subtext of his message here? That it is okay, for at least some people (government attorneys) to blatantly break the law? And now he is calling for revolution? What will it be next...maybe a 'Fast and Furious' type of move where he arms antifa with illegal weapons ? FFS, when will ENOUGH be ENOUGH?
Comment: Holder should be arrested and charged with sedition! Other Democrats are now following his lead in actively inciting revolution: Trump has not created this 'ethically challenged 'environment - it's the Democrats and those who support their illegal attempts to overthrow a democratically elected US president who have done so.