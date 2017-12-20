Eric Holder
Former Attorney General Eric Holder urged Americans to take to the streets if Special Counsel Robert Mueller is fired, even though the White House has not remotely suggested it was considering doing so.

He tweeted: "ABSOLUTE RED LINE: the firing of Bob Mueller or crippling the special counsel's office. If removed or meaningfully tampered with, there must be mass, popular, peaceful support of both. The American people must be seen and heard - they will ultimately be determinative."

Trump on Sunday said he had no intention of firing Mueller.

When asked if he was intending to do so, he replied, "No, I'm not."


Still, Democrats and Trump critics have stepped up their defense of Mueller as Republicans have been successful in uncovering connections between Hillary Clinton's campaign, the Obama Justice Department, and the Russia probe.

Some of the biggest revelations include finding out that the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid for the Trump dossier - an unverified piece of political opposition research produced by smear firm Fusion GPS.

Another has been that a senior Justice Department official, Bruce Ohr, met with the dossier's author during the election, and met with Fusion GPS's co-founder after the election, and that his wife, Nellie Ohr, worked on the dossier.

The latest big revelation is that a senior FBI counterintelligence official, Peter Strzok, who led the Clinton email investigation and signed off on the FBI's initial investigation into Russian meddling, was not only vehemently anti-Trump, but that he and other senior FBI officials during the campaign discussed "a path" where Trump would not be elected.

The House intelligence and Judiciary committees have been chipping away at obtaining more information about the potential conflicts of interest, despite stonewalling by the Justice Department and the FBI.

They are investigating whether Strzok or other officials used the discredited Trump dossier to launch an investigation into Trump, obtain warrants to spy on the Trump campaign, and cast the administration under a cloud of suspicion in the lead up to the election, as well as afterward.

A recent poll, reported by The Hill, said a majority of American voters believe that Mueller has a conflict of interest because of his ties to fired FBI Director James Comey.

Holder's tweet follows one where he claimed he was speaking "on behalf of the vast majority of the American people" and warning Republicans in Congress against any attempt to remove Mueller.