In an ominous move that could signal the start of World War 3 if it is carried out, Saudi Arabian media is promoting a video that shows a simulation of Saudi Arabia invading and conquering Iran.
The video was published by Al-Riyadh, a pro-Saudi government newspaper, with the headline "Saudi Deterrence-Film embodies the prestige of the armed forces." According to the website's automatic translation from Arabic to English, the purpose of the video was to "mimic the reality, the prestige of the Saudi Armed Forces, and its deterrents against foreign ambitions, especially Iranian threats."
"The film explores several important [pieces of] information about the deterrent system that Saudi Arabia has by land, sea and air. The 5-minute film tells the operational reality of how the Saudi Armed Forces operate in managing the military system in general. The video reveals the latest weapons system of the armed forces, such as weapons, aircraft, ships and tanks of quality and strategy."The newspaper claimed that video was created by "young people from Saudi Arabia." It starts by showing a large ship with a Saudi Arabian flag attacking several small boats with Iranian flags.
Comment: In Saudi Fantasy Land, Iranians are dying to be ruled by mysoginistic fanatic head-choppers. Right!
As a report from ZeroHedge noted, the video "not only revealed the defensive power of Saudi Arabia, but went beyond the detection of strategic missile system 'East Wind,' which exceeds the range of 12 thousand kilometers, and can thus reach the Iranian military bases and nuclear reactors, F15, Taifon, Tornado and AWACS, as well as strategic Abrams tanks, high-armed naval frigates and the Air Defense System of Patriot batteries."
While the film paints an idealistic picture in which Saudi Arabia's military defeats Iran's military and conquers the country in just 5 minutes, a realistic invasion would be much different, and would likely include the involvement of the world's major countries-even going as far as to start World War 3 if China and Russia pledge support to Iran, while the United States and Israel pledge support to Saudi Arabia.
Israeli officials have ramped up the propaganda campaign in recent months, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu going as far as to say, "Wherever ISIS exits, Iran enters." Israel then began launching airstrikes on targets in Syria this month, after a BBC report claimed that Iran was occupying military bases near Damascus.
As The Free Thought Project reported last month, leaked diplomatic cables showed that Israel is working closely with Saudi Arabia to provoke war with Iran. According to the Israeli reporter who obtained and published the documents, "The cable instructed Israeli diplomats to support Saudi Arabia over its war with the Houthis in Yemen. The cable also stressed: 'The missile launch by the Houthis towards Riyadh calls for applying more pressure on Iran & Hezbollah.'"
