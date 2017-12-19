Puppet Masters
Fox News under fire for 'Watter's World' claim of White House 'coup' (VIDEO)
RT
Mon, 18 Dec 2017 19:45 UTC
The highly inflammatory comments were made during the course of a discussion on special counselor Robert Mueller's investigation into the so-called 'Russiagate' scandal of alleged collusion between the Trump presidential campaign and the Russian government.
"We may now have proof the investigation was weaponized to destroy [Trump's] presidency for partisan political purposes and to disenfranchise millions of American voters," Watters said on his show Watters' World on Sunday. "Now, if that is true, we have a coup on our hands in America."
Backlash in response to the comments was swift and widespread across social media, coming from political commentators and educators, journalists and even a former 2016 US presidential candidate.
Ever since explosive revelations last week surrounding private correspondence between counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page, in which US President Trump was described as an "idiot" and "douche," Fox News, a trusted source for Trump, has gone on the offensive. Strzok was removed from the Mueller investigation months ago, but Fox has attempted to delegitimize the whole enterprise since it was announced.
"It's toxic, it's lethal, and it may be fatal to the continuation of people arguing that matter is since behind us, he won he's the president, and the Mueller investigation is something separate," she added.
Fox News firebrand Sean Hannity described Mueller as "a disgrace to the American justice system," who had put the US "on the brink of becoming a banana republic." Legal commentator Greg Jarrett later argued on Hannity's show that Mueller "has been using the FBI as a political weapon. And the FBI has become America's secret police."
It seems there was an editorial directive handed down at Fox News head offices, as notorious rabble-rouser Judge Jeanine Pirro also gave her two cents on the issue. "Folks, this is not about politics. It's much bigger. I doubt in American presidential election history that there has been as great a crime or as large a stain on our democracy than that committed by a criminal cabal in our FBI and the Department of Justice who think they know better than we who our president should be," she said on Sunday.
This is not the first time such inflammatory rhetoric has been employed in discussions of the Mueller investigation, however. "We are at risk of a coup d'état in this country if we allow an unaccountable person with no oversight to undermine the duly-elected President of the United States," Republican Representative for Florida Matt Gaetz said in a speech on the House floor in November, as cited by the Washington Post.
Comment: Given the relentless attacks the Trump administration has suffered, even before assuming power, an outsider could be forgiven for thinking there actually is an attempted coup in progress. Even Putin has commented on it: