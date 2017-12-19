RAF Mildenhall
© Terry Harris / Global Look Press
A US Air Force base in the UK was placed on lockdown on Monday afternoon when a car tried to ram the entry gates. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed an incident at "the entry point of RAF Mildenhall, Suffolk."

British police say shots were fired by American personnel at the Royal Air Force (RAF) base, which is primarily used by the US Air Force. No other people were injured.


According to a British defense source, a car tried to force its way onto the base and a man has been arrested by police.

On it's Facebook page, the base reported RAF Mildenhall is no longer on lockdown.

