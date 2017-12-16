US-trained terrorists join new units of the group called "the New Syrian Army" to be sent to southern Syria for fighting against the Syrian Arab Army, according to the statement.
The al-Hasakaha refugee camp is located 20km northeast of al-Shaddadi, the Al-Hasakah Governorate. Currently, about 750 militants are undergoing training there. This number includes 400 ISIS members that left the city of Raqqa under a deal with the US-led coalition in October.
"Despite the statements from the American side about its adherence to elimination of the IS terrorist organization [ISIS], the "International Coalition" continues cooperating with the remaining terrorists in Syria. <...> The U.S. instructors of the Special Operations Command tie up separate groups of militants at a training center new the refugee camp into new military units, called the New Syrian Army. The U.S. instructors, according to refugees returning home, are saying after the training the new units would be relocated to Syria's south to fight the Syrian governmental forces there," the center said, according to the Russian state-run news agency TASS. "According to refugees returning home, the international coalition has been using that camp for more than six months as a training base for militants, who come there from Syria's various districts. Most militants, the locals from the refugees camp say, used to be members of the terrorist groups, destroyed by the Syrian governmental forces - IS and Jabhat Al-Nusra. As of today, at the camp are about 750 militants, who have come from Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, Abu Kamal and the Euphrates' eastern areas. The grouping's base are more than 400 IS terrorists, who with support from the U.S. fled Raqqa in a convoy in October."