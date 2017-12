© AFP



The United States no longer has reason to be in Syria and the US public is being misinformed by its military, claimed Russia's Ministry of Defense in a press conference."It turns out that the Pentagon is deliberately deceiving the international and US public, including the supreme commander-in-chief, or" Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday, a state news agency reported."We've won in Syria, we've won in Iraq, but they spread to other areas and we're getting them as fast as they spread," Trump said Tuesday during a ceremony to sign defense policy legislation."The Pentagon's representatives' conclusions on the withdrawal or non-withdrawal of Russian forces from Syria show not only their ill-concealed wishes that we should not be there but also that" Konashenkov said.spokesperson for the global coalition,Noting that Russia recently announced the liberation of Syria from ISIS, Dillon told Rudaw TV on Friday,Within the past two days, the coalition has killed 20 ISIS fighters and captured the same amount."We know that there still is fighting, there still are ISIS elements, and they are in large parts in those areas that are supposedly liberated by Russians and the regime," Dillon said, adding that the coalition is "serious" about defeating the group while others "maybe they say things, but... don't back it up."A lot of work has been done, but a lot of work remains, Dillon explained.Russian President Vladimir Putin visited an air base in Syria for a victory speech and to announce it would start to withdraw troops from Syria on Monday. After his visit,In a December 6 statement, the Pentagon said it had 2,000 troops in Syria "and those numbers are trending down."Pentagon spokesman Army Col. Robert Manning said.Both the United States and Russia have expressed their missions in Syria are to eliminate "terrorism."Putin has until now saved the Assad regime through his 2015 military intervention.The UN Security Council; however, the US-led coalitionby the United Nations' Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.A statement on the coalition's website reads: "As noted in UN Security Council Resolution 2170,The United States itself has financially sanctioned the Assad's Baathist regime leaders as well as his allies, and has additionally supported several UN resolutions to sanction Assad for alleged chemical gas attacks and forced displacements, which Russia has effectively vetoed through the Security Council.The Syrian civil war began in 2011 with rebels trying to overthrow the Assad regime.The United States announced it formally ended a covert program supporting Syrian rebels against the regime this summer.The US-led coalition now has supported Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) against ISIS mostly in northern and eastern Syria on the upper banks of the Euphrates.