A detachment of the International Demining Centre of the Russian Armed Forces returned from Syria to the station of permanent deployment in Nakhabino in the Moscow Region on Tuesday."Today we are welcoming our sappers that completed their mission and are back from the Syrian Arab Republic to their homeland." Igor Mikhaylin, Head of the international demining center said.One Russian saper expressed his surprise at coming home early."What to say. I am a bit surprised that came back before New Year. I celebrated the last New Year Eve in Aleppo in Syria. So I am very surprised that I came back before it," he said.