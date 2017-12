© Минобороны России / Facebook

The majority of Russian forces operating in Syria, including Tu-22M3 long-range bombers and the Beriev A-50 AWACS plane, are arriving back home after successfully completing their mission and playing a key role in defeating Islamic State.A Russian military police battalion of the Southern Military District arrived aboard two cargo aircraft in the city of Makhachkala, in the North Caucasus Republic of Dagestan, the Defense Ministry said The ministry published a video showing the departure of the warplanes at dawn; followed by military, relatives and officials greeting the officers as they landed in Russia. The military police battalion was deployed to Syria in December 2016 to maintain security in de-escalation zones. The officers escorted more than 1,700 humanitarian convoys and ensured civilians' security during humanitarian efforts."Flight crews successfully accomplished tasks on delivering strikes on terrorists' objects in the Syrian Arab Republic," the Defense Ministry said in a statement. It did not elaborate on how many Tu-22M3 aircraft arrived at the base.The A-50 arrived in Russia's Ivanovo, where its pilots were congratulated on their "successful task performance."After the withdrawal, Russia will continue to use Khmeimim Airbase and the Syrian port of Tartus, which provides technical support for the Russian Navy, and the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria will keep working.