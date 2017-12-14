Society's Child
Progressive libtardation: 'Snowflake students' get University College London to apologize for calling snow white
Thu, 14 Dec 2017 17:19 UTC
The tweet said: "Dreaming of a white campus? Our campuses will be open and operating fully today, Monday 11 December, so please make your way in as planned. (We can't guarantee snow but we'll try!) #snowday #londonsnow."
One twitter user replied: "You know who else dreamt of a white campus? Hitler, that's who. Disgusting." Kumail Jaffer, a PPE student at Warwick University urged UCL to "retract and apologize." He added that if anyone does not understand why the comment is offensive, they should "look into the history of the oppression of the PoC [People of Color]," according to the Telegraph.
UCL quickly apologized for the tweet, saying it "chose our words very poorly ... We're sorry and we'll choose our words more carefully in the future." The university explained it had been referring to the song 'White Christmas,' and posted a link to a YouTube video of the 1942 song, which was written by Irving Berlin.
The university's response, however, caused even more uproar online, with hundreds of replies blasting their apology. Many felt it was unnecessary, claiming the university was "crumbling" under pressure from "snowflake" students.
Jennie Powell wrote on Twitter: "You really are absurd ... how can anyone be offended by the fact that snow is white? Nobody can change that, get a grip." Stefan Roy added: "Seriously why are you pandering to such nonsense? They're clearly trying to find offense when there's none there ... And you apologizing just makes it worse."
Another tweeted: "It's absolutely barmy that you feel the need to apologize for referencing a song about snow at Christmas when there was, errr, snow at Christmas. In a world full of real problems, why the hell is this an issue?" Another said: "Oh ffs. Stop crumbling to pressure by permanent offendotrons."
One Twitter user wrote: "The little liberal snowflakes need to stop making everything racist and getting offended easily. Put your big boy and big girls pants on and learn to act like adults!" Another user said: "How desperately unhealthy does your mind need to be to attempt to shoehorn racism into a lyric about snow? How do these people get their socks on in the morning?"
Earlier this week, Oxford Brookes University was criticized for closing its buildings due to "heavy snow," with students arguing that they need access to libraries to study.
Reader Comments
HashAttack2 2017-12-14T17:53:13Z
It's a black day when sort of s* happens
I think they just doing it because they can do it and the staff are too stupid to understand it's a prank, while the media is just about as bright, and so this is how these things spiral out of control.
Should have just expelled them all and kept their tuition fees, after all how bright can these stunt students be considering that everyone knows a college degree is meaningless in today's economy, and only real dummies pay to learn what can be learned for free online without all the BS.
