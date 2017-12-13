Doug Jones
The benefactors of the group backing Doug Jones have remained secret until now because federal laws do not require it to disclose its donors until after the election.
In effort to drum up support in the reddest state in America, Democratic Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones has attempted to portray himself as a person outside Washington special interests - but that couldn't be further from the truth.

Per a Politico report published Monday, the mysterious super PAC that has poured $4 million into the Alabama special election, Highway 31, is a "joint project" of two of the Democrats' largest super PACs - Senate Majority PAC and Priorities USA Action - both of which are funded by liberal one-world billionaire George Soros.

If that's not the opposite of grassroots, I don't know what is.

According to the report, FEC filings show that Highway 31 was created in November. And while "Birmingham lawyer Edward Still is listed as the group's treasurer, it was, in fact, founded jointly with Senate Majority PAC, the outside group closely tied to Democratic leadership in the Senate." Notably, Priorities USA Action funded both Barack Obama in 2012 and Hillary Clinton in 2016.

No wonder Jones has kept quiet about the true source of his funding. Per FEC law, super PACs are not required to disclose their donors until after the election.

The revelation makes it perfectly clear about who wants Jones elected and why. Soros, who has poured millions into both Senate Majority PAC and Priorities USA Action, has given more than $550 million to underwrite nearly every major liberal initiative, including pro-abortion, pro-euthanasia, pro-gay marriage, pro-drug legalization, pro-union, pro-government-funded media, and attacks against the concept of free elections and voting for judges. It's hardly surprising that he wants to do whatever he can to stamp out Roy Moore.

At a Friday night rally in Pensacola, Florida, President Donald Trump said, "We can't afford to have a liberal Democrat who is completely controlled by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. His name is Jones and he's a total puppet." Turns out he was right.