US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said all that stands between direct diplomacy with North Korea is their willingness "to come to the table" with a desire to "make a different choice."Tillerson said about North Korea on Tuesday afternoon. This shift away from US policy demanding North Korea negotiate on terms of its own disarmament came during the secretary of state's remarks in Washington, DC to the Atlantic Council during an event called Reimagining the US-Republic of Korea Partnership in the Trans-Pacific Century.while also expressing support for Defense Secretary James Mattis should hostilities break out.The US's statedTillerson made clear.Tillerson said.Tillerson added that China and Russia shared in that goal, though "our tactics for implementing the policy may differ a bit."The US has implemented the "most comprehensive set of economic sanctions that I think have ever been assembled," the top US diplomat continued.Earlier Tuesday, the US and Japan held one of the largest joint military drills aimed at North Korea yet. American B1-B bombers, F-35 stealth fighter jets and F-18 combat jets were flown along with Japanese F-15 fighters, prompting a warning from Moscow that the exercises would "increase tension" with Pyongyang.Tillerson said on Tuesday that the US seeks to "stabilize" the areas of Syria and Iraq liberated from the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) "to avoid a reemergence of ISIS but also to avoid a reemergence of local conflicts between various groups."He said the State Department has to catch up with the military to determine "diplomatic plans as to what comes after the defeat of ISIS."The secretary of state praised Saudi Arabia for making an effort to counter terrorism, but said the kingdom must "get these messages into the mosque" and "into the madrasas."On Pakistan, Tillerson said its relationship with the US had deteriorated over the last decade.