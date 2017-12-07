With all the craziness surrounding gender fluidity, transgenders, and the epic lolcow that is Intersectional Feminism, it's easy to forget that there are many strains of Feminism. In her latest video, cultural critic ShoeOnHead discusses the resurgence on twitter of Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminists, or TERFs.This strain of feminism is gaining support, tentatively, with the Traditional Conservatives (TradCons) online because their philosophy tends to intersect with much of the anti-LGBTQAIP+ crowd.