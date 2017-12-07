© Abbas Momani / AFP



At least two rockets have been launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory, but failed to reach its targets, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said. The incident comes amid ongoing violent mass protests over the US decision on Jerusalem.News of the rocket launches first popped up on Israeli smartphone apps asking for those in cities near the Gaza strip to stay alert.The attack comes amid ongoing mass protests against the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, which engulfed some regions of the occupied West Bank as well as the Gaza Strip.Protesters were throwing rocks and firebombs at Israeli troops while burning US and Israeli flags.In the West Bank cities of Hebron and Al-Bireh, the protest rallies were attended by thousands of demonstrators who chanted, "Jerusalem is the capital of the State of Palestine." In the cities of Ramallah, Tul Karm, and Nablus, also located in the West bank, hundreds of protesters were burning pictures and effigies of Trump as well as throwing stones at security forces.In Ramallah and the Gaza Strip, angry protesters were defacing and burning US flags. According to Israeli media, the demonstrators were also chanting, "Death to America" and "Death to Israel."An RT Arabic producer was injured in one incident in Ramallah when Israeli troops used tear gas to disperse protesters. The producer lost consciousness following the tear gas attack and was hospitalized.In the Gaza Strip, dozens of angry protesters gathered near the border fence with Israel and hurled rocks at Israeli soldiers on the other side. Soldiers responded with gunfire, injuring at least seven people, as reported by Reuters.the IDF said, as cited by the Times of Israel.Israeli police also announced that it would deploy additional officers to Jerusalem.At the same time, protests in the city were reported to be non-violent.Earlier, Palestinian Islamist group Hamas called for a new uprising against Israel following the US decision. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called the US move "deplorable." He also travelled to Jordan to meet King Abdullah II to discuss the rapidly developing issue.Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital Wednesday, in a move that almost immediately triggered large scale protests across the Middle East. Palestinians called for three days of rage against the controversial move. Anti-US protests were also held in Jordan and even in Turkey, a US NATO ally.The US decision also provoked concerns among world leaders, with many denouncing the move. Egypt and Jordan said Wednesday that they reject the declaration. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Trump's announcement disregards the 1980 UN resolution on the status of Jerusalem and threatened to cut ties with Israel. Saudi Arabia called the step "irresponsible and unwarranted."Even traditional US allies in Europe were reluctant to support Washington. On Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her country would "stick to the relevant UN resolutions," which "make clear that the status of Jerusalem needs to be negotiated as part of negotiations on a two-state solution for Israel." Earlier, the chancellor made clear that Germany will not support Trump in his decision on Jerusalem.