The IDF is on high alert after Hamas called for a "day of rage" ahead of the White House's expected announcement to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. The planned demonstrations come as nations around the world condemn Trump's decision.On Wednesday, a large demonstration is scheduled to take place in Jenin. Israeli police and military are also preparing for demonstrations near the American embassy in Tel Aviv. Thousands of Israeli law enforcers are expected to be on duty in Jerusalem on Friday.Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh vowed that Palestinians would use all available options to "protect our land and our holy sites," according to media reports.The Palestinian Islamist political organization and militant group urged "the youth and the Palestinian resistance in the West Bank" to "respond with all means available to the US decision that harms our Jerusalem. Jerusalem is a red line and the resistance will not allow any desecration of it."Palestine's envoy to the UK said on Wednesday that Trump's expected decision would be a declaration of war "against 1.5 billion Muslims (and) hundreds of millions of Christians that are not going to accept the holy shrines to be totally under the hegemony of Israel."On the same day, Trump told the leader of the Palestinian Authority during a phone call that he intends to move the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The planned move has been strongly condemned by the international community.During a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini warned the US against moving the embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, saying it could jeopardize the peace process in the region.Erdogan has called for an emergency summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on December 13 to discuss the possibility of Jerusalem becoming Israel's capital.Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has also blasted Washington's decision to relocate the US embassy to Jerusalem as a display of incompetence."That they claim they want to announce Quds as the capital of occupied Palestine is because of their incompetence and failure," Khamenei said, using the Arabic name for Jerusalem.