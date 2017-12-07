The liberals who have gathered in Vilnius for the "Forum of Free Russia" , 1 -4 December 2017, fear that the new anti-Russian sanctions that the US will introduce in February 2018cover all of the "criminals of the Putin regime.""Most likely, it will simply be a list of those who are close to the regime and are dangerous for the United States. The inclusion in such a list excludes people from international business, they bear reputational costs." saidally, Nikita Kulachenkov.In order for the Americans not to forget anyone, the forum compiled a "Putin List", which included 88 names. The document, as stated by its authors, will be transferred to the Western special services. The liberals hope that then the parliaments of the United States and Europe will impose personal sanctions against the persons involved in the list.The list is includes the president himself, followed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, key ministers, members of the presidential administration, advisers and Putin's personal press secretary. Separately, the liberal economist Alexei Kudrin."We believe that Kudrin is involved in anti-Russian politics and is Putin's partner in business matters," said the leading poet Konstantin Rubakhin.The list contains only a few surnames deputies of the State Duma, although it is separately stipulated that all those who voted "for the annexation of territories" are worthy of sanctions.It is noteworthy that in the list of accomplices of the "Putin regime" were Ukrainians. In the section "oligarchs" Dmitry Firtash is mentioned, and blogger Anatoly Shariy, a popular YouTube blogger from Kiev, is also a "Kremlin propagandist".The list includes Patriarch Kirill and Archimandrite Tikhon Shevkunov. Sportswoman Alina Kabaeva is mentioned in the section about family members.The list includes an impressive amount of foreign accomplices of Putin; Gerhard Schroeder, Silvio Berlusconi, Nino Burjanadze, Pedro Agramunt, Victor Medvedchuk. However, the central figure, of course, became an analyst close to the current US president Henry Kissinger. Another American collaborator was the famous director Oliver Stone.