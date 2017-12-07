"Most likely, it will simply be a list of those who are close to the regime and are dangerous for the United States. The inclusion in such a list excludes people from international business, they bear reputational costs." said Aleksey Navalny's ally, Nikita Kulachenkov.
Comment: See: Meet Alexei Navalny: The U.S. State Department's inside man for 'regime change' in Russia
In order for the Americans not to forget anyone, the forum compiled a "Putin List", which included 88 names. The document, as stated by its authors, will be transferred to the Western special services. The liberals hope that then the parliaments of the United States and Europe will impose personal sanctions against the persons involved in the list.
The list is includes the president himself, followed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, key ministers, members of the presidential administration, advisers and Putin's personal press secretary. Separately, the liberal economist Alexei Kudrin.
The list contains only a few surnames deputies of the State Duma, although it is separately stipulated that all those who voted "for the annexation of territories" are worthy of sanctions.
It is noteworthy that in the list of accomplices of the "Putin regime" were Ukrainians. In the section "oligarchs" Dmitry Firtash is mentioned, and blogger Anatoly Shariy, a popular YouTube blogger from Kiev, is also a "Kremlin propagandist".
The list includes Patriarch Kirill and Archimandrite Tikhon Shevkunov. Sportswoman Alina Kabaeva is mentioned in the section about family members.
The list includes an impressive amount of foreign accomplices of Putin; Gerhard Schroeder, Silvio Berlusconi, Nino Burjanadze, Pedro Agramunt, Victor Medvedchuk. However, the central figure, of course, became an analyst close to the current US president Henry Kissinger. Another American collaborator was the famous director Oliver Stone.
Comment: From its Website, the so-called Free Russia organization describes itself thusly: In other words, it is a George Soros/U.S. State Department organized group that is informed by U.S. Deep State policy makers who are desperate to find a way to foster dissent in Moscow, and stick in a puppet of their own choosing.
That this forum would even have an individual like arch criminal Mikhail Khodorkovsky supporting it and in attendance just speaks volumes about it.
Lastly, this bunch wants to sanction Patriarch Kirill? Really? Geezus!