Video produced by South Front

close allies

"On September 15, 1945 - just under two weeks after the formal surrender of Japan and the end of World War II - Norstad sent a copy of the estimate to General Leslie Groves, still the head of the Manhattan Project, and the guy who, for the short term anyway, would be in charge of producing whatever bombs the USAAF might want. As you might guess, the classification on this document was high: "TOP SECRET LIMITED," which was about as high as it went during World War II. (Alex Wellerstein, The First Atomic Stockpile Requirements (September 1945)

means of "Deterrence".

Let's cut to the chase. How many bombs did the USAAF request of the atomic general, when there were maybe one, maybe two bombs worth of fissile material on hand? At a minimum they wanted 123. Ideally, they'd like 466. This is just a little over a month after the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.



Of course, in true bureaucratic fashion, they provided a handy-dandy chart (Alex Wellerstein, op. cit)

What distinguishes the October 1962 Missile Crisis to Today's realities:

at an all time low

John F. Kennedy and Nikita S. Khrushchev were acutely aware of the dangers of nuclear annihilation

100 times more powerful and destructive than a Hiroshima bomb

"Fire and Fury", From Truman to Trump: U.S Foreign Policy Insanity

"He May guide us to use it [atomic bomb] in His ways and His purposes".

[We must] prepare plans for the future control of this bomb. I shall ask the Congress to cooperate to the end that its production and use be controlled, and that its power be made an overwhelming influence towards world peace.



We must constitute ourselves trustees of this new force-to prevent its misuse, and to turn it into the channels of service to mankind.



It is an awful responsibility which has come to us.



We thank God that it [nuclear weapons] has come to us, instead of to our enemies; and we pray that He may guide us to use it [nuclear weapons] in His ways and for His purposes" (emphasis added)

According to a secret document dated September 15, 1945, " the Pentagon had envisaged blowing up the Soviet Union with a coordinated nuclear attack directed against major urban areas.All major cities of the Soviet Union were included in the list of 66 "strategic" targets. The tables below categorize each city in terms of area in square miles and the corresponding number of atomic bombs required to annihilate and kill the inhabitants of selected urban areas.Six atomic bombs were to be used to destroy each of the larger cities including Moscow, Leningrad, Tashkent, Kiev, Kharkov, Odessa.The Pentagon estimated that. The targets for a nuclear attack consisted ofOne single atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima resulted in the immediate death of 100,000 people in the first seven seconds. Imagine what would have happened if 204 atomic bombs had been dropped on major cities of the Soviet Union as outlined inThe document outlining this diabolical military agenda had been released in September 1945, barely one month after the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki (6 and 9 August, 1945) and two years before the onset of the Cold War (1947).(two weeks after the surrender of Japan on September 2, 1945 aboard the USS Missouri, see image below) , however, had been formulated at an earlier period, namely at the height of World War II,It is worth noting that Stalin was first informed through official channels by Harry Truman of the infamous Manhattan Project at the Potsdam Conference on July 24, 1945, barely two weeks before the attack on Hiroshima.The Manhattan project was launched in 1939, two years prior to America's entry into World War II in December 1941. The Kremlin was fully aware of the secret Manhattan project as early as 1942.Were the August 1945 Hiroshima and Nagasaki attacks used by the Pentagon to evaluate the viability of a much larger attack on the Soviet Union consisting of more than 204 atomic bombs? The key documents to bomb 66 cities of the Soviet Union (15 September 1945) were finalized 5-6 weeks after the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings (6, 9 August 1945):The Kremlin was aware of the 1945 plan to bomb sixty-six Soviet cities.The documents confirm that the US was involved inMoreover, central to our understanding of the Cold War which started in 1947,The Soviet Union was threatened and developed its own atomic bomb in 1949. While the Kremlin knew about these plans to "Wipe out" the USSR, the broader public was not informed because the documents were of course classified.Today, neither the 1945 plan to blow up the Soviet Union nor the underlying cause of the nuclear arms race are acknowledged.Washington's Cold War nuclear plans are invariably presented in response to so-called Soviet threats,Neither The Soviet Union nor the People's Republic of China would have developed nuclear capabilities as aThe Soviet Union lost 26 million people during World War II.The USSR developed its own atomic bomb in 1949, in response to 1942 Soviet intelligence reports on the Manhattan Project.http://blog.nuclearsecrecy.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/05/1945-Atomic-Bomb-Production.pdfThis initial 1945 list of sixty-six cities was updated in the course of the Cold War (1956) to include some 1200 cities in the USSR and the Soviet block countries of Eastern Europe (see declassified documents below)."According to the 1956 Plan, H-Bombs were to be Used Against Priority "Air Power" Targets in the Soviet Union, China, and Eastern Europe. Major Cities in the Soviet Bloc, Including East Berlin, Were High Priorities in "Systematic Destruction" for Atomic Bombings. (William Burr, U.S. Cold War Nuclear Attack Target List of 1200 Soviet Bloc Cities "From East Germany to China", National Security Archive Electronic Briefing Book No. 538 , December 2015In the post Cold War era, under Donald Trump's "Fire and Fury", nuclear war directed against Russia, China, North Korea and Iran is "On the Table".1. Today's president Donald Trump does not have the foggiest idea as to the2,3. The nuclear doctrine was entirely different during the Cold War.Today, tactical nuclear weapons with an explosive capacity (yield) of one third to six times a Hiroshima bomb are categorized by the Pentagon as "".4. A one trillion ++ nuclear weapons program, first launched under Obama, is ongoing.5.. Both the US and Russia have several thousand nuclear weapons deployed.On August 9, 1945, on the day the second atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, president Truman (image right), in a radio address to the American people, concluded thatand thatAccording to Truman: God is with us, he will decide if and when to use the bomb:The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Prof Michel Chossudovsky , Global Research, 2017