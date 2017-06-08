© Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given a series of interviews to renowned film director Oliver Stone, answering the questions on the most controversial issues of modern-day international politics. Talking on a possible military conflict between Russia and the United States, the Russian leader said that no one on Earth would survive it.Putin said in an interview with US film director Oliver Stone that no one would survive if a war began between Russia and the United States.The part of the interview was partially released by the US Showtime TV channel.However, Putin said that the hope for normalization of the Russia-US relations still exists.Stone asked Putin in a part of the interview published on Tuesday.Putin answered.According to the US media reports, as part of the preparations to the interview, Stone and Putin watched the film Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb of 1964 by the US filmmaker Stanley Kubrick about a nuclear conflict between the United States and the Soviet Union. The Russian leader said in an interview as cited by The Daily Beast news outlet that Kubrick foresaw some contemporary issues from a technical point of view however the idea of a retaliatory weapon had become even more dangerous today with more sophisticated and complex weapons elaborated.Stone gave the DVD wit the film to Putin who subsequently found that the case contained no DVD inside and called the move a "typical American gift," the US media reported.The four-part Putin's interview is expected to be aired by Showtime on June 12-15.