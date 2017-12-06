Comment: Identity politics much? You don't have to be in the 1% to own equity (he means stocks and bonds). Many people, especially retirees count on dividends for income. Most people's retirement plan is to cash out their equity holdings, or to continue to hold them and collect dividends, which are subject to separate tax rules. That's not even considering certain types of dividend yielding enterprises favored by retirees.
This man is an idiot.
The current tax legislation drops the corporate tax rate to 20%. This means that global corporations registered in the US will be taxed at a lower income tax rate than a licensed practical nurse making $50,000 per year. The nurse, if single, faces in 2017 a 25% marginal tax rate on all income over $37,950.
Comment: More identity politics. See the moral narrative he has for "corporations" vs. "nurses".
Corporations hire people, who then pay income tax. No corporation, no job, no income tax.
One of the central points of Trump's tax plan is capital repatriation. Guess who else did that? Oh, Putin. Because capital flight is a significant issue with corporations and the wealthy. The single best way to avoid capital flight and repatriate all of those profits is lowering the tax rate to increase the tax revenue.
A single person is taxed at a rate of 33% on all income above $191,651. 33% was the top tax rate extracted from medieval serfs, and approaches the tax rate on US 19th century slaves. Such an upper middle class income as $191,651 sounds extraordinary to most Americans, but it is so far from the multi-million dollar annual incomes of the rich as to be invisible. In America, it is the shrinking middle and upper middle class incomes that bear the burden of income taxation. The rich with their capital gains from their equity holdings are taxed at 15%.
Comment: It's more complicated than that. Capital gains taxes are progressive as well.
Even single individuals who earn between $1 and $9,325 are taxed at 10% on their pittance.
Comment: Yes. It's called being fair. Everyone pays. The taxes on someone making $9,325 would be $932. Steep tax bill. This guy is such a progressive edge lord.
The neoliberal economists who are the shills for the rich, Wall Street, and the Banks-Too-Big-Too-Fail claim, erroneously, that by cutting the corporate income tax rate to 20% all sorts of offshored profits will be brought back to the US and lead to a booming economy and higher wages. This is absolute total nonsense. The money won't come back, because it is invested abroad where labor costs are lower, if invested at all instead of buying back the corporation's stock or buying other existing companies. After 20 years of offshoring US manufacturing and professional tradable skills and the incomes associated with the jobs, who is going to invest in America? The American population has no income with which to purchase the goods and services from new investment, and the American population's credit cards are maxed out.
Comment: This point is idiotic. The author acts like these things happened in a vacuum. Socialist minded leftists never understand money or finance, they don't understand capital flight.
He also doesn't see the other moves, like tariffs, which are being bandied about. If Trump's tax plan doesn't fix all of his bleeding heart liberal talking points, then it's garbage.
All that is going to happen is that Wall Street will calculate the lower tax rate into a higher equity price. Wall Street can do this without any of the offshored earnings coming home. Suddenly, everyone who owns equities will experience a boost in wealth, or the boost has already occurred in anticipation of the handout.
Comment: That easy is it?
The deficit-conscious Republicans have put into the Bill for Enhancement of the Rich's Wealth, cuts in social services in order to "save workers from higher interest rates from budget deficits." This is more dishonesty. If the Fed lets real interest rates rise to any meaningful amount, derivatives will unwind, and the Fed will have to create trillions more in new dollars to keep its Ponzi scheme in place. The deficit that results from the tax cut will be covered by the Fed purchasing the Treasuries, not by a rise in interest rates.
Comment: Which derivatives? All of them? None of these points are as essential as he claims, it's all just conspiracy word salad. Throw in a few "muh banksters" and "muh illuminati" to round it all off.
What we are witnessing in the US and indeed throughout the western world is the total failure of capitalism. Capitalism is now merely a looting machine. The financial sector no longer supplies capital for production. What the financial sector does is to turn discretionary consumer income into interest and fee payments to banks. Aggregate demand can only grow through debt expansion, and the consumers reach a point where they cannot expand their debt.
Comment: What? This guy is supposed to be a trained economist? He has really drunk the leftist kool-aid at this point.
The financial sector doesn't provide capital for production because all the production has been exported, and all the production has been exported because we thought snowy egrets were more important than factories. This has nothing to do with capitalism. This has to do with American style fascism.
Capitalism, hiding behind "globalism," which is misrepresented as a good thing when it is death itself, locates production where labor is cheapest, thus depriving First World labor of good wages and work opportunities and putting First World countries on the path to becoming Third World countries. Short-term profits and executive and board bonuses and stock options are maximized at the cost of the destruction of the domestic consumer market.
Comment: Thanks to minimum wage laws, American workers can't compete with foreign workers. This is great for the third world and bad for us. How does Paul Craig Roberts suggest we change this?
Plunder Capitalism also privatizes as much of the public sector, such as the military, as possible, thus driving up the cost of the Pentagon's budget. Jobs that the soldiers themselves formerly did are given to politically-connected firms. What was once KP (kitchen patrol) is now provided by an outside private service. Private mercenaries hired by the Pentagon collect as much in a month as troops in the line of fire earn in a year. I don't know that the army any longer has a supply organization other than the private business that has the contract.
Medicare and Medicaid are the next to be privatized, along with Social Security. The tax cut will result in deficit and high interest rate hype, and these lies will be used to save the workers from high interest rates on their mortgage, credit card, and student loan debt by scaling back or privatizing Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security.
Comment: Or it could be that the government is really bad at doing things like health care and is desperate to offload the responsibility in the only way that secular leftists have left them. This is a soup of their own making.
Medical care could have been offloaded to community organizations and churches, but those have been neutered in the liberal war on religion and community. It's time for the divided to be conquered.
The environment and public lands will be sacrificed to the private profits of timber, mining, and energy companies. Grizzly bears and wolves are losing their protection under the endangered species act so that states can sell trophy hunting licenses to men who have to prove their manhood by killing an animal with a high-powerful rifle at a safe distance.
What we are witnessing is the complete looting of America and the entirety of the West. While the Western World collapses, the insouciant, submissive people sit there sucking their thumbs while they are being ruined.
Nothing is left of the West except looters at work.
This tax bill is an abomination, an act of brutal plunder. Its sponsors should be tarred and feathered and ridden out of town on a rail, if not hung from a lamp post.
Comment: How revolutionary.
Paul Craig Roberts is a former Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury and Associate Editor of the Wall Street Journal. Roberts' How the Economy Was Lost is now available from CounterPunch in electronic format. His latest book is The Neoconservative Threat to World Order.
Comment: It seems that Paul Craig Roberts has really drunk the liberal kool-aid and is feelin' the Bern. He has hit all of the word salad talking points: One percenters, Banksters, Derivatives (read CDOs and PMBS). He even manages to take a shot at masculinity and trophy hunting. Like that wasn't out of place, but the truth is, as someone who worked for Reagan, much of what is happening today is actually due to people like Paul Craig Roberts and not the so-called financial elite.