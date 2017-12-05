Germany's largest bank received a subpoena from Special Counsel Robert Mueller several weeks ago to provide information on certain money and credit transactions, the person said, without giving details, adding that key documents had been handed over in the meantime.
Deutsche Bank has lent the Trump Organization hundreds of millions of dollars for real estate ventures and is one of the few major lenders that has given large amounts of credit to Trump in the past decade. A string of bankruptcies at his hotel and casino businesses during the 1990s made most of Wall Street wary of extending him credit.
Mueller is investigating alleged Russian attempts to influence the election, and potential collusion by Trump aides. Russia has denied U.S. intelligence agencies' conclusion that it meddled in the election and Trump has said there was no collusion with Moscow.
Comment: Blah, blah blah. No evidence, a complete 'put up' job. This is getting ridiculous.
A U.S. official with knowledge of Mueller's probe said one reason for the subpoenas was to find out whether Deutsche Bank may have sold some of Trump's mortgage or other loans to Russian state development bank VEB or other Russian banks that now are under U.S. and European Union sanctions.
Holding such debt, particularly if some of it was or is coming due, could potentially give Russian banks some leverage over Trump, especially if they are state-owned, said a second U.S. official familiar with Russian intelligence methods.
Comment: Blah, blah blah. No evidence, a complete 'put up' job. This is getting ridiculous. Just because you want to believe something does not give you the right to spend millions of US taxpayers' money to finance a bogus 'investigation'.
"One obvious question is why Trump and those around him expressed interest in improving relations with Russia as a top foreign policy priority, and whether or not any personal considerations played any part in that," the second official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
Comment: Yes, what a PERPLEXING question. Why WOULD Trump and those around him want to improve relations with Russia, a near-peer of the USA with the largest oil and gas reserves in the world and a military to match or better that of the USA? I mean, it's just inconceivable!
A source close to Deutsche Bank said the bank had run checks on Trump's financial dealings with Russia.
During his election campaign, Trump said he would seek to improve ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which were strained during President Barack Obama's administration.
Comment: There you have it (above) the smoking gun! He SAID it. He SAID he wanted to improve relations with Russia! Case closed! Send him to prison and throw away the key!
There was no immediate response to the Deutsche Bank subpoena from Trump's lawyers.
The subpoena was earlier reported by German daily Handelsblatt.