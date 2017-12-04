"[M]any of those who claim to seek female equality have another, much fiercer objective. They actually see men as the enemy, the 'patriarchy', to be overthrown by all means necessary, and replaced by a feminised society. They also see marriage as a machine for oppressing women. Their objectives moved a lot closer last week.



This is why many of those who said they wanted equality also sneered at restraint and manners. They claim now that they want the restraint and the manners back...."

"But where are such restrained manners to come from in our liberated society? They were part of an elaborate code of courtship and respect which was learned by example in the married family, and has now completely vanished. In our post-marriage free-for-all, why should we expect either sex to be restrained? All that's left is the police or the public pillory of Twitter."

"In the United States men seldom compliment women, but they daily show how much they esteem them. They constantly display an entire confidence in the understanding of a wife and a profound respect for her freedom; they have decided that her mind is just as fitted as that of a man to discover the plain truth, and her heart as firm to embrace it; and they have never sought to place her virtue, any more than his, under the shelter of prejudice, ignorance, and fear."

In other words, manners influenced by social and cultural boundaries - boundaries which some might consider too prudish today - went further in promoting mutual respect and confidence between the sexes than did the complete absence of them.