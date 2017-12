© Associated Press



House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has called on a Nevada Democratic congressman to resign following allegations of sexual harassment. BuzzFeed News reported Friday that the"Across the nation, in every industry, brave women are coming forward to share stories of harassment that must be heard," Pelosi wrote."In Congress, no one should face sexual harassment in order to work in an office or in a campaign. The young woman's documented account is convincing, and I commend her for the courage it took to come forward.Kihuen was believed to be a rising star in the party and flipped a district in Nevada last cycle from Republican to Democrat. He is also a DREAMer.In a statement, Kihuen said that he did not remember the incidents with the aide, and that she was a valued member of his team."I sincerely apologize for anything that I may have said or done that made her feel uncomfortable. I take this matter seriously as it is not indicative of who I am," Kihuen said. "But I want to make it clear that I don't recall any of the circumstances she described."Following the BuzzFeed report, U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, issued a statement Friday.Fox News' Chad Pergram and the Associated Press contributed to this story.