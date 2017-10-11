100%. We are declaring war on the Republican establishment that does not back the agenda that Donald Trump ran on and the president of the United States, and that's the agenda we know that backs the working men and women...



Karl Rove, Steven Law, these guys should get the joke. Their donors are coming to us because they are tired of having their money burned up by trying to destroy people like Judge Moore. It's a new game in town. We are going to cut off the oxygen to Mitch McConnell. Mitch McConnell's biggest asset is the money. We're going to make it the biggest liability. We're going after these guys tooth and nail.



They have to understand. There's a basic agenda that President Trump rand on and won. He carried states that Republicans haven't carried in living memory -- Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania. This agenda works. The American people voted for it. It's their responsibility.



There's a coalition coming together. It's going to challenge every Republican incumbent except for Ted Cruz. Whether it's Utah, Wyoming, whether it's in Oregon.



These names are all going to come out in the next several weeks.

And I tell you what, Senator Corker is an absolute disgrace. And I agree with Jason Miller, who was the comms director on our campaign, I think one of the best comms people around. Jason's on CNN, but he never talks out of school... on CNN today, he called for Senator Corker to resign. For the Governor of Tennessee to replace him with [Congresswoman] Marsha Blackburn, a real conservative.



If Bob Corker has any honor, any decency, he should resign immediately. He should not let those words stand, what he said about the president of the United States... By the way, he got out because he saw what happened in Alabama. If he wants to -- by the way, he should get back in because he's going to get crushed in a primary. He doesn't have the guts to get in -- he doesn't have the guts to get back in the race. He should resign immediately.

Phil Rucker, yesterday in The Washington Post, the buried lede was he said there's only two or three Senators on Capitol Hill that have President Trump's back. When you want to talk about why there's no repeal and replace, why there's no tax cut, why there's no tax reform, why there's no infrastructure bill, you saw it right there. Corker, McConnell that entire clique of -- establishment globalist clique on Capitol Hill have to go. If we need any more proof about what they think, you heard it tonight. It's an absolute disgrace...



They have total contempt for the forgotten man. They have total contempt for the base. That's what you saw in Alabama. In Alabama when they came in with Luther Strange, with $32 million to destroy Judge Roy Moore you saw what the base thought of them. The base totally rejected him. These people have no respect for the working men and women in the United States. And I tell you what, Senator Corker is an absolute disgrace.

Last night on the Sean Hannity show, Breitbart executive chairman and former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon doubled down on his previously announced vowing to, among other things, in the upcoming mid-term election cycle.