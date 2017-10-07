© Arutz Sheva

President Donald Trump issued an unprompted, cryptic message Thursday after meeting with military officials at the White House, saying about the gathering,"We have the world's great military leaders in this room," Trump said to reporters after uttering his remark during a photo-op in the Cabinet Room of the White House.Pressed on what he meant,The president participated in a briefing Thursday evening with senior military leaders and their spouses, according to a schedule released by the White House.It was unclear what topics were discussed or what "storm" the president could be alluding to. But the White House summit with top national security officials comes as Trump weighs whether to decertify the Iran nuclear deal, a move that would hinder one of former President Barack Obama's key diplomatic achievements.The decision would send the accord back to Congress for a review period that could see it scrapped altogether. The president is expected to officially announce his decision on the deal next week.