A large quantity of military-grade weaponry and ammunition, including explosive devices, was stolen from an emergency military armory at an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) combat engineers base in northern Israel.Soldiers from the 601st Battalion, stationed at an outpost in the Golan Heights, on Monday discovered the disappearance of emergency weapons and ammunition from a military warehouse during a routine stock count. They immediately reported the breach to their commanders, and military investigators promptly arrived at the scene.Among other items,Israeli Military Police believe that the breach occurred during the Rosh Hashana or Yom Kippur holidays, Jerusalem Online reports.From September 21 to October 12, four major Jewish holidays are celebrated in Israel and around the world, one after another. One, Rosh Hashana is the Jewish New Year and marks the anniversary of the creation of Adam and Eve. Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, is the holiest day of the year, during which Jews reflect on their deeds and ask God's forgiveness for their sins.On Rosh Hashana,; on Sunday, the soldier on guard duty took up a position inside the base, instead of at the designated post next to the bunker, the Israeli news outlet noted.Earlier this year, after nearly three dozen M-16 assault rifles were stolen from a base in southern Israel, the army said it would be directing increased funds toward better security systems for military armories.