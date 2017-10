As neo-Nazis face off against AntiFa at various protests across the country, the media fanfare often leaves the public asking how much free speech groups should be allowed when it comes to their extreme beliefs. Advocates of freedom will argue that free speech extends to all, no matter how abhorrent their beliefs--butAfter the Pearl Harbor attack occurred on Dec. 7, 1941, tens of thousands of Japanese Americans were forced into internment camps, based solely on their heritage. The Roosevelt Administration did not stop there, andCamp Algiers was located in New Orleans, and while it was labeled as an internment camp for Nazi sympathizers from Latin America, a large percentage of the detainees were Jewish. The camp's legacy was detailed in a report by WWNO, New Orleans Public Radio.Max Paul Friedman, a history professor at American University and an expert on the Latin American deportation operation during WWII, told WWNO that with over 1.5 million Germans lived in Latin America in the early 1940s, and theFriedman said FBI agents were sent to Latin America and ordered to find "dangerous Nazis" to fill the internment camp. However, because "the best people were busy where the war really was, or security at home," the agents who were sent had little knowledge of Spanish or German, yet they were tasked with finding and arresting suspected Nazis.according to Friedman. As a result, they "created a system that was riven with corruption where some of the Latin American dictators would say 'oh you want Nazis? Well this guy who owns a farm next to my farm, he's a Nazi.' and they would deport some of their own residents to seize their property."Abandoned Southeast noted that"The State Department was able to get around this by refusing to issue entry visas for the Latin American deportees," the report from Abandoned Southeast claimed. "When they arrived to the Port of New Orleans without papers,The immoral way the government found its newest victims for this secret was one thing, but the locations where these refugees were coming from was also an important factor. Approximately 81 Jews were included in the line-up, and Harvey Strum, a faculty member at the Sage College of Albany told WWNO thatCamp Algiers housed around 5,000 people-made up of both innocent people the U.S. arrested and detained illegally, and innocent people who came to the U.S. seeking refuge. While the idea that the U.S. would subvert its own constitution to arrest foreign citizens who had never been charged with a crime is one thing, the idea the U.S. government would take innocent citizens who had survived concentration camps and make them share bunk beds with people who agreed with their inhumane treatment in Germany, is a crime in and of itself.It is no secret that the version of World War II taught in public schools today white-washes the role the United States played and leaves out significant details, which makes it all the more important that Americans begin speaking up and sharing the stories of