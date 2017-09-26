A shark bit a male surfer off Lake Worth beach on Sunday, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.He was bitten in the arm just before 2 p.m., a Fire Rescue official said.The man, who was not identified, was treated by lifeguards before being taken to a hospital.Zachary Johnson, of Boynton Beach, said he was on the Lake Worth Pier when he saw a surfer wash into a school of fish on a wave about 10 feet away from the pier. A shadow appeared next to the surfer, Johnson said, and he saw something quickly bite the man and swim on."It clearly did not want him," Johnson recalled, noting that whatever bit the surfer let go immediately.Johnson said the surfer then paddled back to shore where others met him and wrapped his arm with a shirt.Peter Pereira, an art teacher who lives in Delray Beach, was sitting on the patio of Benny's On the Beach, just a few feet away from where lifeguards brought the man to be treated."He started going white, which was really really scary," Pereira recalled. "It was just a ghastly thing to see."Pereira said he saw gashes on man's upper arm as rescuers treated his wounds. The surfer was given an oxygen mask to keep him conscious, Pereira said. The lifeguards were "heroic" in how they handled the situation, Pereira said.It is unclear what type of shark was involved.Shark attacks are extremely rare. But the bull shark, along with the tiger shark and the great white, is among the species considered most dangerous. Bull sharks can grow to 11 feet and has a reputation for aggression.Bull sharks have been blamed or suspected in several South Florida attacks, including the fatal attack on a kiteboarder off Stuart in 2010, as well as a non-fatal bite of a spearfisherman last year off Riviera Beach and a 2014 attack on a woman in an inner tube in the Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale, who was bitten on the leg.