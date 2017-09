© Getty

The Trump administration is set to roll back various limits on drone strikes and commando raids put in place under former President Barack Obama The New York Times reported Thursday.The proposed strikes would also no longer have to go through high-level vetting, according to the Times.according to the report.The proposal, which has taken shape over the past few months, will leader an intensified fight against terror organizations such as the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria and al Qaeda.The proposal is likely to enrage human rights groups advocating for increased limits and bans on drone strikes to avoid civilian casualties. However, the Trump administration will keep the requirement thatThe reported policy illustrateswhich he repeatedly advocated for on the campaign trail.Trump reaffirmed this mission in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, vowing to crush "loser" terrorists."The United States and our allies are working together throughout the Middle East to crush the loser terrorists and stop the re-emergence of safe havens they use to launch attacks on all of our people," he said.