© Noam Galai/Getty Images
Co-host Eric Bolling attends FOX News' "The Five" at FOX Studios on February 26, 2014 in New York City.
Eric Chase Bolling, the son of former Fox News anchor Eric Bolling, died on Saturday. His passing is being celebrated by leftists on Twitter to mock his father, who lost his job on the cable news network following allegations of sexual harassment.

TMZ reported that Bolling Jr., who was 19, died from a drug overdose. Numerous leftists on Twitter called his death a fitting punishment for his father's alleged actions.

"I knew [Eric Bolling] was a POS, but it is incredibly rare to see karma deliver such harsh justice," wrote @Donnie2Scoop. "The teen son deserved better."

Dozens of other progressives mocked Bolling for his son's death, also calling it karma. Many gloated over the tragedy, sharing GIFs and images to express their joy at his suffering.






Chet Cannon highlighted a number of tweets from users like Annie Padden and Ken Andrew II who called his death karma. Andrew said Bolling "got exactly what he deserved" with his son's death.


Responding to outrage over leftists gloating over the tragedy, a user named @MrMarjani, called the deceased teenager "worm food."


Following the news, numerous people came to the defense of Bolling and shared their condolences with him in his tweet announcing his tragic loss.