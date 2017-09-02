Another day, another series of revelations relating to deep state operative Robert Mueller's sham investigation into supposed Russian hacking of the 2016 election, this time with news that he is teaming up with the conservative targeting IRS to further dig for something he can then use to turn a member of Trump's inner circle.
According to the Daily Beast, the special counsel's office has "teamed up" with the IRS's elite Criminal Investigation Unit which will help to ensure that investigators (see deep state operatives specifically looking to take out the elected president) apply the "maximum possible scrutiny" to the finances of Trump associates, despite the fact that Mueller's entire investigation is supposed to be about Russian election hacking.
As Zerohedge noted, "Of course, the public has long been aware, thanks to Mueller's collaborators in the media, that his team has no solid evidence to support a charge of election fraud against Trump or members of his circle."
"And while this latest "partnership" just confirms widely held suspicions that Mueller & Co. are grasping at straws, it could provide Mueller an opening to strike directly at the president, his family and closest advisers - or at least embarass Trump with a fresh batch of leaks."
The Daily Beast report, which was of course given to the news outlet by people close to Mueller himself, points out that in partnering with the IRS, Mueller's team will then be able to access Trump's tax returns.
"This unit-known as CI-is one of the federal government's most tight-knit, specialized, and secretive investigative entities. Its 2,500 agents focus exclusively on financial crime, including tax evasion and money laundering. A former colleague of Mueller's said he always liked working with IRS' special agents, especially when he was a U.S. Attorney.Considering the long history of anti-Trump leaks to establishment media outlets, one can safety assume that the tax returns would then be leaked and plastered across the pages of The New York Times or Washington Post.
And it goes without saying that the IRS has access to Trump's tax returns-documents that the president has long resisted releasing to the public
Potential financial crimes are a central part of Mueller's probe. One of his top deputies, Andy Weissmann, formerly helmed the Justice Department's Enron probe and has extensive experience working with investigative agents from the IRS."
"In its report, the Daily Beast shares some fresh insight into the prosecution's case against Manafort. Naturally, we have a few questions: Can somebody explain what role Paul Manafort's forgetting to check a box on his tax returned played in the grand conspiracy to rig the 2016 election," Zerohedge continued.
"It's been widely reported that the special counsel's team is trying to "flip" Paul Manafort, the president's former campaign CEO, in hopes he will provide evidence against his former colleagues. Former federal prosecutors tell The Daily Beast one of Manafort's biggest legal liabilities could be to what's called a "check the box" prosecution.As Intellihub News has reported for weeks, Mueller is specifically targeting Manafort for crimes he may or may not have committed literally years before he ever worked with Trump.
Federal law requires that people who have money in foreign bank accounts check a box on their tax returns disclosing that. And there's speculation that Manafort may have neglected to check that box, which would be a felony. This is exactly the kind of allegation the IRS would look into."
In early August I reported that, "FBI agents working for deep state operative Robert Mueller raided the home of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort late last month, seizing materials they claim are related to the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election."
"Despite claims throughout the mainstream media that the raid is connected to the Russian-"Trump investigation, their own reports conclusively show that the targeting of Manafort has absolutely nothing to do with anything Trump may or may not have done wrong but is in reality about fishing through Manafort's past until they find wrongdoing which would then allow Mueller and his team to flip him and eventually force him to lie about Trump and or his associates."
All in all this is just more proof that the entire Mueller investigation is a full on sham designed to take out Donald Trump by any means necessary. The idea that this has anything to do with Russia was long ago thrown out the window.
Now, the deep state assets on Mueller's team (as well as Mueller himself) are teaming up with the IRS, despite their long history of directly targeting conservatives, to magically find a financial crime that a Trump associate committed years ago.
This will then be used to "turn" (see apply pressure until someone lies) someone like Manafort.
One has to wonder how long the American people are going to allow deep state operatives, with the help of the mainstream media, to openly target a president not because of wrongdoing but because they disagree with him politically?
