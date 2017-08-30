© NBC News

A Republican lawmaker has now announced an amendment that would prevent special Counsel Robert Mueller from Probing "matters occurring before June 2015." This is the same month that Trump announced his presidential bid.The amendment was submitted to the lower chamber and will be weighed on after the congressional recess. Mueller was appointed a special counsel in May and is responsible for trying to bring a case against Trump for the supposed "Russian interference."Share this if you think that this amendment should be passed. Call your Congressman and tell them that it's time to make this country great again.Let's stop this farce of a political witch hunt that is the Mueller investigation and save our President and our country. Amen.