President Trump's lawyers and aides are scouring the professional and political backgrounds of investigators hired by the special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, looking for conflicts of interest they could use to discredit the investigation - or even build a case to fire Mr. Mueller or get some members of his team recused, according to three people with knowledge of the research effort.



The search for potential conflicts is wide-ranging. It includes scrutinizing donations to Democratic candidates, investigators' past clients and Mr. Mueller's relationship with James B. Comey, whose firing as F.B.I. director is part of the special counsel's investigation.

The 15 attorneys who will investigate Trump

Tensions between President Trump and Special Counsel Robert Mueller are heating up.As TGP previously reported , The Washington Post claimed that President Trump's legal team are exploring ways to "scale back" Mueller's investigation. This is great news, considering many believe Mueller is not an independent arbiter of the investigation and is abusing his power by investigating trivial business transactions.Not only is Trump asking his advisers about his power to pardon family members and even himself in connection with the probe, The New York Times is reporting that President Trump is also going on the offensive. FINALLY!Trump's aides are seeking leverage as they investigate Mueller's investigators.Per The New York Times TGP also reported , Special Counsel Robert Mueller has announced 15 attorneys who will look into Trump-Russia collusion in the 2016 election.There is no evidence of collusion and even if collusion occurred it would not be a crime - just like the fact that Hillary Clinton colluded with the Ukraine was not a crime.But the Russian witch hunt will never end until heads roll. NPR recently listed 13 of the attorneys Mueller has hired - The Gateway Pundit researched the attorneys earlier today: