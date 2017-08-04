Special counsel Robert Mueller has shifted the focus of his investigation from the now fully debunked "Russian collusion" lie, to now focus in on possible Trump "financial crimes"...crimes completely unrelated to Russia and the 2016 election.
Wall Street Journal has reported the special counsel Robert Mueller will impanel a Grand Jury to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 president election...
The grand jury, which began its work in recent weeks, is a sign that Mr. Mueller's inquiry is ramping up and that it will likely continue for months. Mr. Mueller is investigating Russia's efforts to influence the 2016 election and whether President Donald Trump's campaign or associates colluded with the Kremlin as part of that effort.Meanwhile Reuters is reporting that a grand jury has issued subpoenas in connection with the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya...
A spokesman for Mr. Mueller, Joshua Stueve, declined to comment. Moscow has denied seeking to influence the election, and Mr. Trump has vigorously disputed allegations of collusion. The president has called Mr. Mueller's inquiry a "witch hunt."
Ty Cobb, special counsel to the president, said he wasn't aware that Mr. Mueller had started using a new grand jury. "Grand jury matters are typically secret," Mr. Cobb said. "The White House favors anything that accelerates the conclusion of his work fairly....The White House is committed to fully cooperating with Mr. Mueller."
Grand jury subpoenas have been issued in connection with the June 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr., a Russian lawyer and others, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.Finally, fake news CNN reports through its network of anonymous source...
The sources also said special counsel Robert Mueller had convened a grand jury in Washington to investigate allegations of Russia's interference in the 2016 elections.
Federal investigators exploring whether Donald Trump's campaign colluded with Russian spies have seized on Trump and his associates' financial ties to Russia as one of the most fertile avenues for moving their probe forward, according to people familiar with the investigation.
The web of financial ties could offer a more concrete path toward potential prosecution than the broader and murkier questions of collusion in the 2016 campaign, these sources said.
Sources described an investigation that has widened to focus on possible financial crimes, some unconnected to the 2016 elections, alongside the ongoing scrutiny of possible illegal coordination with Russian spy agencies and alleged attempts by President Donald Trump and others to obstruct the FBI investigation. Even investigative leads that have nothing to do with Russia but involve Trump associates are being referred to the special counsel to encourage subjects of the investigation to cooperate, according to two law enforcement sources.
In response to this CNN story, the President's attorney, Jay Sekulow, said, "President's outside counsel has not received any requests for documentation or information about this. Any inquiry from the special counsel that goes beyond the mandate specified in the appointment we would object to."
