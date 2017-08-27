For the second time this week alone, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) has claimed that the US-led coalition has airlifted ISIS fighters to safety from Deir Ezzor province in Syria's east.

The UK-based monitoring group claims that the ISIS members on Saturday were airlifted from al-Tabani, a town on the western outskirts of Deir Ezzor.

Sources on the ground claimed to the SOHR that the US-led operation was backed from artillery fire by the Syrian Democratic Forces. It can only be speculated that the rescued ISIS members were defectors.

This latest rescue mission follows on from Thursday where a similar operation was conducted to rescue a civilian and four ISIS members, including a bomb expert, from a house used as an arms depot in the Beqres suburb of eastern Deir Ezzor.

