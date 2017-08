For the second time this week alone, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) has claimed that the US-led coalition has airlifted ISIS fighters to safety from Deir Ezzor province in Syria's east.The UK-based monitoring group claims that the ISIS members on Saturday were airlifted from al-Tabani, a town on the western outskirts of Deir Ezzor.This latest rescue mission follows on from Thursday where a similar operation was conducted to rescue a civilian and four ISIS members, including a bomb expert, from a house used as an arms depot in the Beqres suburb of eastern Deir Ezzor.The details of that operation was also covered by Fort Russ in an article found here