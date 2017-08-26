Taggart, a black U.S. Marine who says he typically votes Democrat, is apparently fed up with Debbie Wasserman Schultz's Islamophobia smoke screen which he views as just a dishonest attempt to shield the Awans from their crimes. In his epic rant to the Daily Caller, Taggart says the whole thing just "pisses me off"and that he's "absolutely disgusted with everything going on in the country right now."
"It pisses me off," said Taggart, a black Marine who says he votes Democrat. He believes Wasserman Schultz is crying wolf and devaluing the meaning of genuine discrimination, while also exposing herself and the nation to risks.As we noted a few weeks ago, Taggart first discovered Awan's smashed hard drives after he rented a house in Lorton, Va. that belonged to them. Upon moving in, the Marine found a trove of abandoned computer equipment in the garage, much of which had been destroyed, and called the FBI to take a look.
"I just want to get these [guys] locked up and exposed and now," Taggart told TheDCNF. "The people who facilitated them should also be locked up, as far as I'm concerned."
Taggart said he made the decision to no longer be anonymous because he is concerned that his fellow Democrats are making a grave mistake by ignoring a scandal with serious criminal and national security implications.
"I'm absolutely disgusted with everything going on in the country right now, mostly because of right-wing conservatives, but with respect to this situation, political affiliation is irrelevant," Taggart said.
"Him, his wife, his brother, all working down there - there's no way they could do this without help. If we can drag Trump and his wingnuts through the mud for the Russia influence that they are having, then it's only fair that we also expose this s-t," Taggart said.
One of the new tenants - a Marine Corps veteran married to a female Navy Officer - said he found "wireless routers, hard drives that look like they tried to destroy, laptops, [and] a lot of brand new expensive toner."Of course, Wasserman Schultz has rejected concerns about Imran as "absurd" and "laughable," even though he had access to all of her congressional emails and files, as well as her iPad password, is suspected by police of cybersecurity violations, and had long been accused of defrauding people for financial gain. Meanwhile, she has maintained all along that Awan is being "persecuted" by the Capitol Police and FBI and even went so far as to threaten the Capital Police Chief earlier this summer.
The tenants called the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and, not long after, FBI agents arrived together with the Capitol Police to interview them and confiscate the equipment. The Marine spoke on condition of anonymity because of concerns for his wife's naval career, saying she doesn't want to be associated with a national security incident.
"It was in the garage. They recycled cabinets and lined them along the walls. They left in a huge hurry," the Marine said. "It looks like government-issued equipment. We turned that stuff over."
As we noted earlier this week (see: Former U.S. Attorney On Awan Indictment: There Is Something Very Strange Going On Here), Imran Awan and his wife have indicted by a grand jury on 4 counts of fraud but speculation continues to swirl over whether additional charges are forthcoming. In addition to allegations of blackmail and theft of taxpayer-funded IT equipment, the Daily Caller suggests the Awans may have been running a "ghost employee" scam.
Evidence suggests that the Awans were running a ghost employee scheme, collecting $6 million in salaries from taxpayers even though only a few of the six people on the House payroll actually performed IT work. Congressional offices signed off on those time-sheets for unknown reasons.But again, we're sure it's nothing...frankly, we're just excited that the Washington Post's investigation was able to figure out exactly where Stever Mnuchin viewed the solar eclipse...because that fact was just absolutely critical to maintain a properly functioning democracy.
Imran Awan's brother Abid operated a Virginia car dealership while being paid $160,000 annually working for multiple House Democrats. The dealership received $100,000 from an Iranian fugitive linked to Hezbollah, according to court records.
Amjad Khan, a former business partner, told the Daily Mail that "[Abid] would just go in [to the Hill] a couple times a week for a couple of hours, just to show his face. On paper, I think [Abid and Imran] were both working, but in reality only one was working, the other was running the [car] business."
Khan added that "when he would go to D.C., [Abid] would spend $3,000 or $4,000 a night."
Angry Marine who discovered Awan's "smashed hard drives" breaks silence, unloads on Wasserman SchultzAndre Taggart, the U.S. Marine who alerted the FBI when he moved into a house he rented from Imran Awan only to find a garage full of "smashed hard drives", has decided to reveal his identity in a...