© REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Vocal supporters of President Donald Trump on the far right slammed his decision to deploy additional troops to Afghanistan and ramp up engagement in the US's longest war.Many of the president's longtime boosters criticized his about-face on Afghanistan, a war he repeatedly pilloried in the years leading up to the 2016 election.Breitbart politics reporter Adam Shaw wrote a separate story titled "Trump's 'America First' Base Unhappy with Flip-Flop Afghanistan Speech," while other top articles on the site compared the speech to an address Obama delivered in 2009, in which he said American commitment to Afghanistan would not be a "blank check."Conservative pundits Ann Coulter and Laura Ingraham both questioned the wisdom of increased troop levels.Far-right provocateurs who have boosted Trump on different social-media platforms also slammed the speech.For his part, Trump seemed to acknowledge a reversal on the issue, saying he had gone against his "instinct" to pull out of the war and that the realities of the position of commander in chief had changed his thinking.Some of Trump's most loyal media supporters, however, praised the speech and the strategy. The president was almost universally lauded by panelists on Fox News host Sean Hannity's program on Monday night.GOP Sen. Rand Paul, considered one of the more libertarian-leaning members of Congress, also broke with Trump over his decision to commit more troops to the 16-year-old conflict."The mission in Afghanistan has lost its purpose, and I think it is a terrible idea to send any more troops into that war," Paul said in a statement on Monday.Trump's troop increase comes at a moment when some far-right nationalist personalities have begun to question whether they will continue to offer full-throated support for the presidency,