President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, a lawThe president signed the law despite opposition from his economic advisers who said the government did not have the money to sustain the program.Palace spokesman Menardo Guevarra said "free tertiary education ... is a pillar or cornerstone of the president's social development policy."Congress will make the decision on how to fund the implementation of the law.Guevarra said official development assistance from other countries could be a source "to help tide us over especially for the first few years."The implementation of the law will require at least US$2 billion, according to the Department of Budget."We have to keep vigilant, however, on possible limits that may be inserted in the new law," said Sarah Elago, youth representative in the Lower House of Congress.She said students should also press for "quality education" and "spur the movement for genuine nationalist, scientific, and mass-oriented type of education."