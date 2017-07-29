Society's Child
Baby Charlie Gard dies after parents' unsuccessful legal case for experimental treatment
Sat, 29 Jul 2017 08:09 UTC
Charlie Gard, the 11-month-old English baby born with an extremely rare genetic disease and whose parents battled doctors for the right to experimental treatment, died on Friday night, according to local media.
"Our beautiful little boy has gone, we are so proud of you Charlie," Connie Yates, Charlie's mother, said in a statement, as cited by The Guardian.
"Mummy and Daddy love you so much, Charlie, we always have and we always will, and we are so sorry that we couldn't save you," Chris Gard, Charlie's father added.
"We had the chance, but we weren't allowed to give you that chance. Sweet dreams baby. Sleep tight, our beautiful little boy."
Gard's condition, known as mitochondrial disease, induced progressive brain damage and muscle atrophy in the infant. His parents fought a protracted five-month legal battle to seek treatment in the US.
The European Court of Human Rights refused to intervene in the case.
His plight drew sympathy from US President Donald Trump, who tweeted on July 3 that the US would "be delighted to help."
Pope Francis also expressed sympathy with the family, and asked that the parents be allowed to exhaust all possibilities to treat their child, saying he hoped the parents would be permitted to "accompany and treat their child until the end."
UK Prime Minister Theresa May also took to Twitter to express her condolences to the family.
Great Ormond Street Hospital published a statement online expressing their condolences to Gard's family.
The case generated a debate regarding who has the ultimate moral right to decide how a sick child may be treated.
However, despite international attention, Justice Francis ordered that Charlie be moved to a hospice and be taken off life-support.
The family had fought to be allowed take Charlie home to live out his final moments but their request was denied.
Charlie's condition left him blind and deaf and also left him with breathing difficulties and impaired his peristalsis, making it difficult for him to swallow.
A group known as Charlie's Army raised over £1.35 million ($1.77 million) to help Charlie's parents pursue the experimental treatment.
Comment: A few more details on this very sad case come to us a few days ago, before Charlie's passing, from the UK's Metro:
After a five-month battle in the court to determine their son's treatment, Charlie's parents, Chris Gard and Connie Yates, ended their case.
Their barrister said: 'The parents' worst fears have been confirmed, it is now too late to treat Charlie.'
The couple reportedly believed that the therapy they were seeking could no longer help their son, and that any further attempts to prolong Charlie's life would only cause him pain.
However, the case might be over yet, as the couple's lawyers returned to the High Court today.
Why did Great Ormond Street not want Charlie to go to America?
Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) argued that Charlie's condition had progressed too far, and that no specialists could help him.
The famed children's hospital also said Professor Michio Hirano, the American doctor who gave Charlie's parents hope that he could help the baby, had financial ties to the treatment he was suggesting could help Charlie.
