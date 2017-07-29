Society's Child
Prominent Manhattan holistic doctor and wife allegedly jumped to their deaths leaving typed suicide notes
Erin Elizabeth
Health Nut News
Fri, 28 Jul 2017 00:00 UTC
Health Nut News
Fri, 28 Jul 2017 00:00 UTC
Update: According to the Heavy, a neighbor swears they heard screaming just before the 'jumps'...
On Friday, July 28, at around 5:45 a.m., a well known holistic Manhattan doctor (who loved his family and was a regular volunteer) and his wife allegedly jumped to their deaths leaving separate and typed suicide notes, in securely sealed ziplock baggies, in their pockets. (You get to decide how you feel about that. Also, can you think of the last time the news published a picture of a suicide note? Me either but you can see it below.)
They were found on the street shortly before 6 a.m. by a shocked woman who worked at a nearby 7-Eleven store.
We find it interesting (if not absurd), that the few mainstream outlets who reported the news initially stated they killed themselves over Obamacare which was not repealed a few hours earlier. Then, we watched some of the headlines change (ours never did) as they switched the narrative to say it was because of financial woes as described in the typed notes.
Seriously. WHO WROTE THIS STUFF? WHO IS SPREADING THESE LIES!?!!?!?!
Glenn, whose office was on the same floor of the building where the couple jumped, titled the suicide note found in his pocket, "WE HAD A WONDERFUL LIFE." It was typed on a piece of white paper."1
His wife also had a suicide note in her pocket asking that someone take care of their children who were upstairs. (And why were the children upstairs when they didn't jump from their apartment building? Does that mean their sweet kids saw them jump?)
And speaking of their children, what - do you suppose- was the reason they would leave their children and jump to their deaths? Debt. They were in debt. Allegedly.
We don't know much else at this time but we have many friends in common with Dr. Scarpelli. Our heart goes out to their family. We understand from neighbors that they were incredibly kind and loving.
We will update you as soon as more information becomes available.
HERE IS THE GOFUND ME for the kids - we always share these for the families and thank the thousands who have donated because of them.
Comment: The death toll among holistic doctors keeps rising, fueling conspiracy theories stemming from the often highly suspicious circumstances involved in many of these deaths. For more background, see:
- The Health & Wellness Show: Mysterious Deaths: Holistic Doctors, Scientists & Bankers
- Holistic doctor deaths - over 50 dead on 1 year anniversary
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Prominent Manhattan holistic doctor and wife allegedly jumped to their deaths leaving typed suicide notesUpdate: According to the Heavy, a neighbor swears they heard screaming just before the 'jumps'... On Friday, July 28, at around 5:45 a.m., a well known holistic Manhattan doctor (who loved his...