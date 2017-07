: According to the Heavy, a neighbor swears they heard screaming just before the 'jumps'...On Friday, July 28, at around 5:45 a.m., a well known holistic Manhattan doctor (who loved his family and was a regular volunteer) and his wife allegedly jumped to their deaths leaving separate and typed suicide notes, in securely sealed ziplock baggies, in their pockets. (You get to decide how you feel about that. Also, can you think of the last time the news published a picture of a suicide note? Me either but you can see it below.)They were found on the street shortly before 6 a.m. by a shocked woman who worked at a nearby 7-Eleven store.We find it interesting (if not absurd), that the few mainstream outlets who reported the news initially stated they killed themselves over Obamacare which was not repealed a few hours earlier. Then, we watched some of the headlines change (ours never did) as they switched the narrative to say it was because of financial woes as described in the typed notes.Seriously. WHO WROTE THIS STUFF? WHO IS SPREADING THESE LIES!?!!?!?!Another article with a title that had to be changed:(At the bottom of the page you will find a GOFUNDME link for their children, who were upstairs when they allegedly jumped from their deaths from their holistic clinic building in the middle of Manhattan.)"The bodies of 53-year-old famed chiropractor Dr. Glenn Scarpelli and his wife, 50-year-old Patricia Colant, were found in the middle of the street on 33rd Street between Park and Madison avenues in Murray Hill after the pair jumped from the ninth-floor window of a 17-story corner office building on Madison Avenue at about 5:45 a.m., police said.Glenn, whose office was on the same floor of the building where the couple jumped, titled the suicide note found in his pocket, "WE HAD A WONDERFUL LIFE." It was typed on a piece of white paper." 1 His wife also had a suicide note in her pocket asking that someone take care of their children who were upstairs. (And? Does that mean their sweet kids saw them jump?)And speaking of their children, what - do you suppose- was the reason they would leave their children and jump to their deaths? Debt. They were in debt.We don't know much else at this time but we have many friends in common with Dr. Scarpelli. Our heart goes out to their family. We understand from neighbors that they were incredibly kind and loving.We will update you as soon as more information becomes available. HERE IS THE GOFUND ME for the kids - we always share these for the families and thank the thousands who have donated because of them.