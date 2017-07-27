Donald Trump announced hours ago that transgenders will not be allowed to serve in the US military-and the internet has already upgraded its Outrage Status to DEFCON 1.

This means that there are now several thousand law abiding US taxpayers who will never be allowed to bomb an Afghan wedding party via remote control while sitting in a US Air Force trailer in Nevada. How does Trump sleep at night?

People who are transgender suffer from gender dysphoria, "the condition of feeling one's emotional and psychological identity as male or female to be opposite to one's biological sex." It's a mental disorder. People with mental disorders usually aren't allowed in the military. (Exception: psychopaths.)

Of course, judging from Twitter, apparently the children of Yemen are expected to take to the streets to demand that men who identify as women should be allowed to drop bombs on them.




And finally: Watch out, Trump!



We will defer to Bill Hicks and his now-legendary comments about a similar military-related issue: