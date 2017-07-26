© Global Look Press

A 17-year-old girl has been charged with terrorism offenses after allegedly taking instructions from a Syrian Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) fighter on receiving weapons for use in a terrorist attack.The accused has been remanded in custody and will appear in court later on Wednesday.It is reported that she had already been charged with offenses contrary to section five of the Terrorism Act and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday in relation to those charges."A 17-year-old girl was charged on Tuesday, 25 July, with the intention of committing acts of terrorism engaged in conduct in preparation for giving effect the that intention," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.