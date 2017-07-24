© Reuters



At least one person has been killed and two others injured in a shooting incident at the Israeli embassy complex in Jordan.Police confirmed thatTwo Jordanian men working for a furniture firm had entered a building within the complex in the country's capital of Amman before the shooting Sunday, according to a police statement cited by Reuters. The scene has now been sealed off.In Jordan, thousands demonstrated Friday in an effort to spark further protests in Amman and in refugee camps across the kingdom.Israel's said its decision to enhance security came after two border police officers were killed in an attack at the compound a week ago.Around half of Jordan's seven million citizens are of Palestinian origin.