Policemen are seen near the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan July 23, 2017
At least one person has been killed and two others injured in a shooting incident at the Israeli embassy complex in Jordan.

Police confirmed that a Jordanian man was fatally wounded in the incident while an Israeli national was among the two injured parties taken to hospital.

Two Jordanian men working for a furniture firm had entered a building within the complex in the country's capital of Amman before the shooting Sunday, according to a police statement cited by Reuters. The scene has now been sealed off.

Anger towards Israel amongst Jordanians has been on the rise of late with government officials calling on Israel to remove metal detectors from outside the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

Violent clashes have been raging for several days in Jerusalem following Tel Aviv's decision to install metal detectors at the Temple Mount in the Old City. The site is sacred to both Jews and Muslims.

In Jordan, thousands demonstrated Friday in an effort to spark further protests in Amman and in refugee camps across the kingdom.

Israel's said its decision to enhance security came after two border police officers were killed in an attack at the compound a week ago.

Around half of Jordan's seven million citizens are of Palestinian origin.