© Ahmad Gharabli / AFP



The Arab League has warned Israel about crossing "a red line" in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict over the sacred city of Jerusalem. Meanwhile,," Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a statement cited by Reuters.," he also said.He also called on Israel not to deepen the conflict and urged the international community to "oblige the Israeli government to maintain the status quo" as its current policies "hurt the feelings" of all the Muslim world, not only the Palestinians.Tensions, triggered by a shooting attack at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on July 14 , began to escalate as Israel imposed additional security measures, including metal detectors and additional CCTV cameras, outside the al-Aqsa Mosque. Palestinian worshippers have been protesting the move outside the compound.Meanwhile, the Israeli authorities are not going to remove the controversial metal detectors, citing security reasons."They [metal detectors] will remain. The murderers will never tell us how to search the murderers," Israeli Minister for Regional Development Tzachi Hanegbi told Israel's Army Radio on Sunday, as reported by Reuters."If they (Palestinians) do not want to enter the mosque, then let them not enter the mosque."However, Israel's public security minister, Gilad Erdan, called for the measures to be eased for some "regular" worshippers, and to "avoid putting all of these [people] through metal detectors" and focus only on potential trouble-makers.. On Friday, three Palestinians were killed during rallies in the city, while Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas froze all contacts with Israel in light of the dispute.