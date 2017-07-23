© Ruptly

Pro-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrators held opposing rallies outside the Israeli embassy in London,Pro-Palestinian protesters were seen setting fire to Israeli flags in a video shot by Ruptly Saturday, holding up banners reading "save al-Aqsa" and chanting "shame on you!" at the Israelis and their supporters., quietly held up Israeli flags in response.At one point, a child is shown kicking and jumping on an Israeli flag before he's told off by a police officer.Police kept the two groups of protesters separate, and both gatherings concluded without any serious incidents or violence.A flag of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah was also spotted at the rally.The protest followed Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu's order to step up security and set up metal detectors at al-Aqsa, following a shootout at the mosque that led to the deaths of two Israeli police officers and three Palestinians.Further violence ensued, with Palestinian worshippers clashing with police Friday.Over the last week, Palestinians have been praying outside the al-Aqsa mosque in protest, refusing to first pass through the metal detectors to enter the main mosque precinct.The UN Security Council is set to hold a meeting on Monday to "urgently discuss how calls for de-escalation in Jerusalem can be supported," Sweden's Deputy UN ambassador, Carl Skau, posted on Twitter.