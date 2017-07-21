© Youtube

Angered and bothered by the sight of two AT&T telecom utility trucks parked in front of his driveway, 64-year-old Jorge Jove chose to shoot out the tires and engines of said vehicles Wednesday morning.The incident was filmed by Derrick Taylor, a technician for the telecommunications company, as he was calling in law enforcement."There's a guy shooting out the tires," a shocked Taylor told the police operator. "And he's shooting out the engine on the trucks and everything.""Shooting with an actual gun, an actual gun, a revolver," Taylor confirmed to the confused dispatcher.​The video footage showsOnce the Hialeah-area police officers were on scene, a sergeant stated he saw Jove shoot at an AT&T worker who was working in a raised bucket lift as the spree continued.The homeowner was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm and criminal mischief. The disgruntled resident quickly posted his $30,000 bond, according to the Miami Herald.As for the gun, it was confiscated by officials. Incidentally, Jove did not have a concealed weapons permit.According to Hialeah Sgt. Carl Zogby, Jove did ask Gilberto Ramos and Taylor to move their trucks, but the situation deteriorated quickly after they told him they'd be done in just a few minutes.Ramos and Taylor informed Zogby.Despite unloading at least 18 shots, no injuries were reported."He seemed to be a quiet man, and something made him snap today," Zogby told local station WSVN.AT&T released a statement that read: "We're grateful nobody was hurt, and we're working with law enforcement in their investigation."The lesson here? Use your words, friends!