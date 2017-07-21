They walk among us. On the outside. they're just like you and me, but on the inside they are unfeeling automatons who care only for themselves. They are the psychopaths, and they are in control of our governments, our corporations, our military and all of the positions of power. Join us this week on The Corbett Report as we delve into Political Ponerology, a diagnosis of our politicians and a brief look at the bigger picture.

NOTE: This is a visualization of Episode 090 of The Corbett Report podcast, first released on June 14, 2009.



Comment: Political Ponerology is a seminal book that describes what is quite probably THE great problem of our time.