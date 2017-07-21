NOTE: This is a visualization of Episode 090 of The Corbett Report podcast, first released on June 14, 2009.
Comment: Political Ponerology is a seminal book that describes what is quite probably THE great problem of our time.
"Based on our data on the financing of different 'Islamic State' terrorist units by private individuals, we have established that this money comes from 40 countries, including some G20 member-states."
~ VVP speaking to international media at the G20 Summit in Antalya, Turkey, on 16 November 2015
James Corbett: Our Leaders Are Psychopaths - An Introduction to Political Ponerology (VIDEO)They walk among us. On the outside. they're just like you and me, but on the inside they are unfeeling automatons who care only for themselves. They are the psychopaths, and they are in control of...