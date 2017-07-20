© Mark Lennihan/AP



Pet lovers are barking mad over a little-known city rule that makes dog-sitting illegal in New York.Health Department rules ban anyone from taking money to care for an animal outside a licensed kennel — and the department has warned a popular pet-sitting app that its users are breaking the law."The laws are antiquated," said Chad Bacon, 29, a dog sitter in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, with the app Rover. "If you're qualified and able to provide a service, I don't think you should be penalized."Bacon, a former zookeeper and wildlife researcher, signed up for the app to help make ends meet while he was between jobs, but did enough business that he now makes his living from it full-time."I was looking at it as a way to pay bills in the meantime," he said. "It's become a full-time job."Rover hopes to get the law overturned, potentially setting up another tech battle like the city's clashes with Uber and Airbnb.Health Department general counsel Thomas Merrill sent a letter last October to DogVacay.com, which has since been bought by Rover, warning that its users were breaking the law and asking the company to require sitters to confirm they have a license before joining up. The app has not done so."If you've got a 14-year-old getting paid to feed your cats, that's against the law right now," said Rover's general counsel John Lapham. "Most places right now continue to make it easier to watch children than animals, and that doesn't make any sense."