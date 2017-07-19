A South Florida family is perplexed after recently waking up to a loud thud, only to find that the mysterious sound was several packages of frozen Italian sausage."It was like thunder, and it awakened me out of a sleep," Travis Adair said.Adair said he and his family were awakened Saturday morning by a loud thud on the roof of their Deerfield Beach home."We got up, found two packages of sausage on our side yard, and then we were like, 'OK, well, we got to go on the roof and check and see if we find more of this stuff,'" Austin Adair said.Sure enough, there were three more packages of Italian pork sausage.The homeowners were baffled about how the sausage ended up on their roof, so their son, Austin Adair, called the company."I called them and the guy had no idea what I was talking about and probably thought I was crazy," Austin Adair said.He even sent them pictures of the sausage but has yet to hear back.In the meantime, the family has been coming up with their own theories."I thought possibly it had fallen from a plane. I thought possibly it was something to do with a drug deal or something," Austin Adair's mother, Jennie Adair, said.Whatever the reason, the family said they would really like to know."I would love to know what really happened, because it's just so, so odd," Jennie Adair said.